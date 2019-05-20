App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hindu groups to double down on demands as Narendra Modi set for big win

Votes will be counted on May 23. The BJP will meet its coalition partners on May 21 to discuss a new government.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Hindu temple on a disputed site, life in jail for killing cows and ending the autonomy of India's only Muslim-majority state are some demands Hindu groups plan to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi on if he wins the general election as expected.

The ruling coalition led by Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win an even bigger majority in parliament than the massive mandate it got five years ago, exit polls showed after the country's massive election ended on May 19, cheering his conservative base.

Votes will be counted on May 23. The BJP will meet its coalition partners on May 21 to discuss a new government.

BJP parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu-first group, said it would hold a three-day dharm sansad, or religious parliament, in the northern city of Jammu starting June 21 to press the government on many of their main demands that had been put on the backburner around the election.

related news

"We did not want the opposition to make it an issue against the BJP, so had stopped our agitation," Mahendra Rawat, the Delhi head for RSS, said. "The Ram temple is the biggest issue for us Hindus."

Many Hindus believe a mosque razed in 1992 was built in the same place where Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, was born. They also point to evidence there was a temple there before the mosque was built in 1528. The destruction of the mosque by a Hindu mob had led to riots that killed about 2,000 people across the country.

The BJP said in its election manifesto it would "explore all possibilities within the framework of the constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya".

The Supreme Court this month gave a panel arbitrating the decades-long dispute until August 15, raising hopes for an amicable settlement.

Rawat and officials of two other RSS affiliates, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal, said their other main demand is the abolishment of decades-old special rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a northern state dominated by Muslims in the Hindu-majority country.

The BJP has consistently advocated an end to Kashmir's special constitutional status, which prevents outsiders from buying property there, arguing that such laws have hindered its integration with the rest of India. In its election manifesto, the party also reiterated its long-held desire to abolish Kashmir's autonomous status.

Kashmiri political leaders have warned a repeal would bring widespread unrest.

VHP and the Bajrang Dal said they also want the cow, considered sacred by many Hindus, to be declared a national animal whose killing would be an offence punishable with life in jail.

Cow slaughter is banned in most Indian states, and many BJP-ruled states have tightened regional laws on it in the past few years and launched a crackdown on unlicensed abattoirs in the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. Penalties for killing a cow differ from state to state, with most ranging from six months to five years in prison.

"We are happy with the projections for the BJP," said Bholendra, a leader of the Bajrang Dal in Uttar Pradesh, who goes by one name. "Now all attempts should be made to protect and preserve Mother Cow."

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 20, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Will Arrah Voters Remember 90s' ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: A Look at the NDA’s Former, New and ...

I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones ...

Traffic Jam-like Situation at Mt Everest as Over 200 Trekkers Attempt ...

Chandrayaan-2 Launch to Take Place Between July 9-16: ISRO

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Guj ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

10,750 is the bottom for market if NDA gets clear majority, says Rakes ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.