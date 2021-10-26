Explained: What is NCB, its mission, how does it fight drug trafficking?

Aryan Khan, along with some others, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship. (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

In recent weeks, the role of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as India’s spearhead in the fight against drugs has been in the spotlight, especially after it arrested eight people, including Aryan Khan, son of movie star Shah Rukh Khan, in a drugs-on-cruise ship case on October 2.

The case led to political war of words in Maharashtra amid allegations and counter-allegations levelled by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede against each other.

READ: Will take necessary action: NCB DDG Jain on Nawab Malik's allegations

Formed in 1986, the NCB operates as a central government agency that is responsible for coordination with other central departments and the states, and oversees implementation of India's international obligations to combat drug trafficking besides assisting foreign drug law enforcement agencies.

Here is a primer on the NCB, its functions and responsibilities:

What is the NCB?

The NCB is the central law enforcement and intelligence agency under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The agency, established on March 17, 1986, is tasked with combating drug trafficking and the use of illegal substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Based in Delhi, the NCB is headed by a director general, Satya Narayan Pradhan, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Jharkhand cadre.

Officers of the NCB are drawn from the IPS, Indian Revenue Service, and paramilitary forces, in addition to being directly recruited.

Also, read: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and the war on Bollywood

The NCB functions as an enforcement agency through zones and sub-zones. The zones are located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Indore, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Patna. The sub-zones are located in Ajmer, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Goa, Hyderabad, Imphal, Mandsaur, Madurai, Mandi, Raipur, Ranchi and Kochi.

What is the NDPS Act, 1985?

Enacted in 1985, the NDPS Act is the primary legislation to deal with drug trafficking in the country. The Act has been amended thrice – in 1989, 2001 and 2014.

The Act prohibits "the manufacture, trade, use, of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances" except for medical and scientific purposes. It also lists stringent provisions against manufacturing, sale, purchase, possession, consumption, abuse and trafficking of drugs and prescribes punishment for violators

The law was enacted to fulfil India’s obligations as a signatory to various international conventions on narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances such as the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, Convention on Psychotropic Substances, and the United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, to prevent the use of drugs and illicit trafficking.

What is the mission of the NCB?

The NCB is responsible for coordination with other central departments and state governments in connection with the enforcement of the NDPS Act to fight drug trafficking across the country.

Also, read: Aryan Khan's bail hearing in Bombay High Court today in drugs-on-cruise case

With a motto of “intelligence, enforcement, coordination,” the NCB -envisions a “drug-free society” through its mission to “prevent and combat abuse and illicit traffic of drugs,” according to its website.

“Over the years, NCB has generated quality intelligence leading to detection and disruption of organized drug trafficking groups. It has also been acting as a coordinating entity between various narcotics and drug law enforcement agencies within the country and also as India’s nodal point with international agencies like UNODC, INCB etc.,” reads the director general’s statement on NCB website.

UNODC is short for United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and INCB stands for International Narcotics Control Board .

It is also responsible for implementation of India’s international obligations with regard to drug trafficking and assists overseas drug law enforcement agencies, according to a note on the NCB website. It coordinates actions taken by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other ministries and departments and organisations on matters related to drug abuse.

Also, read: Cruise drugs case: After making claim of Rs 25 crore demand, NCB witness reaches Mumbai top cop's office

The NCB also provides resources and training to personnel of law enforcement agencies in fighting drug trafficking. It monitors the borders to keep track of points where drugs are smuggled by foreign traffickers.

How does the NCB operate?

The NCB is the national contact point for intelligence and investigations. Affiliated to the Union Ministry of Home, which is responsible for administering the NDPS Act, the NCB coordinates with central and state agencies engaged in drug law enforcement.

The zones and subzones collect and analyse data related to seizure of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, study trends and the modus operandi of traffickers, collect and disseminate intelligence and work closely with the Customs department and and Central Excise/Goods and Services Tax authorities, state police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) and other intelligence and law enforcement agencies both at the national and state level.

The bureau works towards collection and dissemination of information, prepares national drug enforcement statistics and coordinates with international agencies such as United Nations Drug Control Programme (UNDCP), INCB, INTERPOL, Customs Cooperation Council and the Regional Intelligence Liaison Office (RILO) of the World Customs Organisation.

Also, read: Aryan Khan case | NCB witness claims Rs 18 crore settlement: Report

The NCB is also represented on the Economic Intelligence Council, the apex forum overseeing government agencies responsible for economic intelligence and combating economic offences in India.

Drug use in India

A 2019 report of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment prepared by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) revealed that cannabis and opioids are the most commonly abused substances in India after alcohol.