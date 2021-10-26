NCB opposes Aryan Khan's bail plea in drugs-on-cruise case

Aryan Khan (Image: PTI)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed the bail for Aryan Khan, son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, arguing that his role cannot be dissected from the other accused. NCB has also argued Khan not being in possession of narcotics is irrelevant. He is influential and can flee from justice, it added - claiming there is an international drug connection.

The Bombay High Court was hearing the bail request filed by Aryan Khan on October 26, in the drugs-on-cruise case for which he and seven others were arrested earlier this month.

After his request for bail was rejected for the second time by a Mumbai court last week, Aryan Khan’s lawyer had sought an urgent hearing from the high court.

The lower court had also rejected the bail requests of two others, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. During the hearings over Aryan Khan’s bail plea, his lawyer had argued that no drugs were found in his possession during the raid. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, claimed that it has found “shocking and incriminating” material through his WhatsApp chats which point towards a case of drug trafficking.

Aryan Khan, 23, has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances. He and five others are currently in the general barracks of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison.

Earlier too, a special court had rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, along with those of Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, on the grounds that it was “non-maintainable”.

Aryan and five others arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are currently in the general barracks of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison. Last Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited his son at the jail and reportedly spent about 15 to 20 minutes with him.

The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound Cordiella Empress cruise ship on October 3.

Seven people were arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3 when the anti-drugs agency raided the ship and seized banned drugs. The agency raised the luxury cruise ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on it.