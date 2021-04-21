COVID-19 2nd wave: P Chidambaram mocks Centre over migrant workers

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File image)

Taking a dig at the Centre over the reverse migration of daily wage workers, Congress leader P Chidambaram on April 21 said the long queues shown on television are there “to assist the Railway Police to guard the stations”.

The senior party leader, earlier in a tweet said, he witnesses the “heart-rending scenes on TV of migrant workers in l-o-n-g queues outside railway and bus stations waiting desperately to return to their home towns and villages.”

According to the Ghaziabad district administration, around 77,000 migrant workers were sent home in over 1,500 buses.

Though the workers had started returning home after a rise in coronavirus cases, their number swelled after the Delhi government imposed a week-long lockdown on Monday, reported news agency PTI citing an official.

There is no crowding at railway stations, says Railway minister

Believe the minister. The long queues shown on TV channels are there only to assist the Railway Police to guard the stations — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 21, 2021

“There is no crowding at railway stations, says Railway minister. Believe the minister. The long queues shown on TV channels are there only to assist the Railway Police to guard the stations,” said Chidambaram.

In another tweet, he took a swipe at the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in India, saying there is a shortage of patients and the government will issue an advertisement asking for applications for vaccination.

“There is no shortage of vaccines, says Health Minister. Believe the minister. There is only a shortage of patients. Central government will issue an advertisement calling for applications from patients who want vaccines,” Chidambaram said.

Apparently, many states have sought Centre’s attention towards the shortage of vaccines against coronavirus infections there and asked for allotment of jabs.