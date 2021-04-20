Delhi wants migrant workers to stay back during lockdown - here is why

Migrant workers gather at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the administration is facing an issue of the movement of migrant workers to their native places.

As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown from April 19 due to the recent spike in coronavirus infection, hundreds of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal to catch a bus home.



Delhi: Migrant workers continue to leave for their hometown as the 6-day lockdown in the national capital comes into effect. Visuals from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.

The lockdown, which started at 10 pm last night, will remain imposed till 5 am on April 26th. pic.twitter.com/8mJfiif2ey — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

The group of daily wagers were seen at Anand Vihar to leave for their respective hometowns. Over 5,000 people gathered at Anand Vihar including at ISBT as well as the railway station and the numbers were rising, Police officials said on April 19.

This was despite an appeal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to these workers with folded hands not to leave Delhi.

"I would like to appeal to them (migrants), with folded hands, this is a short lockdown of six days. Please do not leave Delhi. You would lose a lot of time, money, and energy in travelling. Stay in Delhi," said Kejriwal.

Addressing an online press conference on April 19, the CM sought to assure the migrant workers by saying that this short period of lockdown would not be extended.

However, migrants feared that the lockdown could be extended as the situation of COVID-19 was deteriorating day by day.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was deeply concerned about reports and visuals of migrant workers at stations and bus stands, to leave Delhi, reported news agency ANI citing sources. He met the chief minister and chief secretary to take stock of the situation and instruct every possible step to be taken to stem reverse migration, said the report.

Why the Delhi administration wants daily wagers to stay back may be because it is aware of the magnitude of the problem. The fear that a mass exodus, like the one in 2020, will trigger a shortage of workers at factories and derail their revivals.

During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, a large number of migrant workers from Bihar, UP and other states living in Delhi moved to their home states, through whatever means available and often on foot.

Another issue that can follow the reverse migration of these workers is the possibility that they never return. According to a report published after mass exodus of workers in 2020, about 13 percent of 17,000 migrants in contact with the volunteers of Stranded Workers Action Network, a collective of relief workers, said they would seek work in their home towns in the future.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has said that the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government miserably had failed to think about migrant workers during the 2020 lockdown. Lessons need to be required to be learnt from it as daily wagers are again going to face the grim reality with the imposition of fresh lockdown, it said.

The Congress has also demanded financial assistance for migrant workers with former party chief Rahul Gandhi asserting that it is the responsibility of the central government to put money into their bank accounts. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that looking at the horrifying COVID-19 situation, it was evident that the government would have to take tough decisions like imposing a lockdown, but migrant workers have once again been left to fend for themselves.