MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today; Amit Shah to attend the swearing-in

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has invited Patel to take oath 2:20 pm. Patel met the Governor at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on September 12 to stake a claim to the top post in the state.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
Bhupendra Patel (left) and Vijay Rupani in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Image : Special Arrangement)

Bhupendra Patel (left) and Vijay Rupani in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Image : Special Arrangement)


Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency in Gujarat, will take oath as the 17th chief minister of the state on September 13.

Patel, 59 will replace Vijay Rupani who resigned from the top post on September 11, fifteen months ahead of assembly polls.

Patel, a surprise pick, was chosen as Rupani's replacement at the legislative party meeting held in Gandhinagar on September 12. He defied all speculations and was not among the names doing rounds as top contenders for the post.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has invited Patel to take oath at 2:20 pm. Patel met the Governor at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar on September 12 to stake a claim to the top post in the state. He was accompanied by his predecessor Vijay Rupani and a delegation of BJP leaders.

"The newly appointed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Legislature Party, Bhupendrabhai Patel, presented a proposal to form a new government under his leadership at the Raj Bhavan. Accepting the proposal, he was invited to take oath as the Chief Minister on September 13, 2021, at 2:20 pm," the Governor said in a tweet.

Close

Related stories

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony, news agency ANI said.

READ: A Patidar face who is a first-time MLA: All you need to know about Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat’s next chief minister

Born on July 15, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Patel has a diploma in civil engineering. A builder by profession, Patel is a member of the Kadva Patidar community, a sub-caste of the Patidar community mainly found in north Gujarat and the Saurashtra region.

The Patidar community is considered key to electoral success in Gujarat, where it is a dominant caste with a sizeable control over the economy, especially in the cooperative sector, real estate, education, and construction. His proximity with the Gujarat business fraternity also worked in his favour, sources said.

Also, read: Why BJP decided to remove Vijay Rupani as Gujarat CM 15 months ahead of assembly polls?

Patel defeated Shashikant Patel of the Congress in the 2017 Gujarat assembly polls by a huge margin of 1,17,000 voters. The seat in Ahmedabad was earlier held by former chief minister Anandiben Patel who is now Governor of Uttar Pradesh.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amit Shah #Bhupendra Patel #Current Affairs #Gujarat assembly election 2022 #India #Politics #Vijay Rupani
first published: Sep 13, 2021 09:10 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.