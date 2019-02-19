App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AIADMK announces alliance with BJP in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, gives 5 seats to saffron party

Political observers believe anti-incumbency and a large DMK-led coalition is driving AIADMK to ally with the BJP

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP and the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as an alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Out of 40 seats (39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry), the BJP was given five.

BJP leader Piyush Goyal, party negotiator in the state, announced that the saffron party and the AIADMK will also contest 21 upcoming bypolls as an alliance.

“I am extremely delighted today that the AIADMK and the BJP have concluded very fruitful discussions. We have decided to contest Lok Sabha polls and bypolls together as a coalition under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam, and at the national level under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All parties will work together to strengthen the NDA," Goyal told mediapersons.

Earlier today, the AIADMK had announced its alliance with regional Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). Palaniswami and his deputy Panneerselvam met with PMK's S Ramadoss, after which it was announced that the smaller party will contest seven parliamentary seats.

This leaves AIADMK with 28 parliamentary seats to contest from.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who visited Tamil Nadu on February 14, had reportedly done the groundwork for the alliance.

Goyal had held discussions with a senior AIADMK minister. He had also said 'good news' regarding the alliance would be announced at an opportune time.

His visit to the southern state had come on a day when Shah said in Erode that the saffron party would forge a 'strong' alliance in the general election.

Political observers believe anti-incumbency and a large DMK-led coalition is driving AIADMK to ally with the BJP.

The BJP, which has limited organisational strength in the southern state, is hoping to use this as an opportunity to make inroads. It is also hoping to offset some of the losses it is expected to make in the north, with gains in the south and the east.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Puducherry #Tamil Nadu

