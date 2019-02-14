BJP will forge 'strong' tie-up for Lok Sabha polls in TN: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah Thursday said his party will forge a "strong alliance" to face the coming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

This alliance, which could be forged in a "short span," will contest from all the 39 Lok Sabha seats, he said, addressing handloom and powerloom associations in Erode.

"I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that the BJP is going to contest the elections in a strong alliance with an ally," he said in his brief remarks on a poll-pact.

Shah's remarks assume significance as it comes a day after a senior AIADMK leader admitted that the ruling party was in "discreet talks" with the saffron party and some others for an electoral alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

Tamil Nadu has 39 parliamentary segments while neighbouring Puducherry has one.

AIADMK deputy co-ordinator R Vaithilingam, MP, had Wednesday said the party was holding 'discreet' alliance talks with parties, including the BJP. "Discreet discussions are on," and the outcome will be announced after the talks were over by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint coordinator K Palaniswami, he said.

When asked about the parleys with the BJP, PMK and DMDK, he had said the "talks are on." Asked with which parties the AIADMK was holding discussions, Vaithilingam had said "the parties you said now," indicating at BJP, PMK and DMDK.

Amid reports that the AIADMK was in touch with the BJP for a possible alliance for the parliamentary elections, Panneerselvam had recently said the party was indeed holding talks with some national and regional parties.