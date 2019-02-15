Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal arrives in Tamil Nadu; state minister calls on him

Goyal, the saffron party's Tamil Nadu election in-charge, said the "good news" regarding alliance would be given at the right time.

Union minister Piyush Goyal arrived here to hold the BJP's alliance discussions for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with a senior AIADMK minister calling on him late in the evening.

Goyal, the saffron party's Tamil Nadu election in-charge, said the "good news" regarding alliance would be given at the right time.

Senior AIADMK leader and state Electricity Minister P Thangamani met Goyal here, but sources in the party said much should not be seen into the meeting as the two had been in regular touch as ministers.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Goyal indicated that he had arrived here to discuss alliance matters.

"I have come here to discuss how we will proceed as regards the election and to discuss with our party leaders and our friends to chart out the future path," he said.

Goyal's visit to the southern state came on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah said in Erode that the saffron party would forge a "strong" alliance in the general election.

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has also admitted that it has been holding "discreet talks" with the BJP, the PMK and the DMDK in order to ink a poll pact.

Asked about a possible alliance with the AIADMK, Goyal, who is the Union finance minister, said, "All possibilities are under consideration and discussions. At the right time, we will give you the good news."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted Tamil Nadu to be represented in the next government, while exuding confidence that it would once again be led by the PM.

He underlined Modi's commitment towards the southern state and said the prime minister "cares" for the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Our government will always be committed for a better future for the people of Tamil Nadu," the Union minister added.

Goyal said Modi and late Tamil Nadu chief Minister J Jayalalithaa "had a very close relationship".

He recalled that the former AIADMK supremo used to treat the prime minister like a "younger brother", though some thought there was some misunderstanding between the two.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:07 am

tags #India #Piyush Goyal #Politics #Tamil Nadu

