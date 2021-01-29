MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

The Market Podcast | It is a sellers market! Deploy 10-15% cash at lower levels: Neeraj Chadawar of Axis Securities

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) who were consistent buyers in Indian markets for the past three months have turned net sellers in the domestic market, says Chadawar.

Kshitij Anand
January 29, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST

The expectations are running high ahead of the all-important Budget 2021, but given the fact that most of the positives are priced in, it has become a ‘sellers market’ ahead of the Budget thanks to weak global cues, Neeraj Chadawar, Head - Quantitative Equity Research, Axis Securities said in The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol.

“Investors are advised to stay cautious and sit of 10-15% of cash to be deployed at lower levels. The market will provide better entry points in the next couple of weeks as the current set up seems to be a seller's market,” explains Chadawar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) who were consistent buyers in Indian markets for the past three months have turned net sellers in the domestic market, says Chadawar.

It will be interesting to see how FIIs behave post Budget who added $33 bn in Indian equity markets in FY21 which were higher than the net figure of FY10, FY11, and FY12.

Close

Related stories

If FIIs continue their selling and DIIs fail to buy the position then we could see further forward pressure in the market. The above factors suggest that volatility is likely to continue, suggest Chadawar.

Sectors to watch:

Chadawar expects the government to focus on sectors such as infrastructure, consumer durables, automobiles, and BFSI in the upcoming Budget.

Broadly, roads and construction activity will remain a focus area that will be helpful for infrastructure companies and building material.

Real estate could get a further push from the government. Affordable housing could see more government-oriented schemes that will also be the focus area of the government.

We also expect the PLI scheme to get extended to AC manufacturing, LED lighting, and component used for the manufacturing of electrical.

(Please tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #The Market podcast #union
first published: Jan 29, 2021 05:06 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.