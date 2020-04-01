App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A star trader who wanted to join Bollywood, but life had other plans: Amit Seth

The ‘mantra’ which Amit follows for effective trading is that he likes to keep things simple. He traders with bare minimum number of indicators on the chart.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Life had other plans for Amit Seth, who is a Chartered Accountant, and a star trader who like to keep things simple with his trading setup as well.

He wanted to be become a hero and join Bollywood, but after completing his CA he worked with five audit firms, and also helped in his family business, Seth told Moneycontrol in a special podcast ‘D-Street’ talk on the sidelines of Traders Carnival.

Close

His stint with audit firms in the M&A division gave him an in-depth exposure regarding the valuation aspect and understanding the balance sheet of the big companies.

related news

He initially started investing in stock markets via a fundamental approach and gradually shifted his focus towards technical analysis through a self-learning process. However, to perfect the system it took almost 5 years and innumerable failures in between to be consistent in markets.

The ‘mantra’ which Amit follows for effective trading is that he likes to keep things simple. He traders with bare minimum number of indicators on the chart.

His focus is largely on Price Action, Demand/Supply Zones and uses RSI and Bollinger Bands as a confirmation tool. “Too many indicators create a lot of confusion and will hinder your decision-making process. A simple setup is the best setup,” says Amit.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #D-Street Talk #Podcast #technical analysis #value investor

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.