A star trader who wanted to join Bollywood, but life had other plans: Amit Seth

Life had other plans for Amit Seth, who is a Chartered Accountant, and a star trader who like to keep things simple with his trading setup as well.

He wanted to be become a hero and join Bollywood, but after completing his CA he worked with five audit firms, and also helped in his family business, Seth told Moneycontrol in a special podcast ‘D-Street’ talk on the sidelines of Traders Carnival.

His stint with audit firms in the M&A division gave him an in-depth exposure regarding the valuation aspect and understanding the balance sheet of the big companies.

He initially started investing in stock markets via a fundamental approach and gradually shifted his focus towards technical analysis through a self-learning process. However, to perfect the system it took almost 5 years and innumerable failures in between to be consistent in markets.

The ‘mantra’ which Amit follows for effective trading is that he likes to keep things simple. He traders with bare minimum number of indicators on the chart.

His focus is largely on Price Action, Demand/Supply Zones and uses RSI and Bollinger Bands as a confirmation tool. “Too many indicators create a lot of confusion and will hinder your decision-making process. A simple setup is the best setup,” says Amit.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.