    A look at the annual divergence of global ocean surface temperature from 20th century average

    Since the 1980s, annual average temperatures of the oceans’ surfaces have been diverging from the 20th century average more and more. While the annual divergence fluctuates, the trend is definitely upward.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST
    Annual divergence of global ocean surface temperature from 20th century average.
    Plankton, jellyfish, fishes, turtles and seabirds – especially those in the topics – are being driven to the poles to keep within favourable environmental conditions.
    Higher water temperatures are changing the distribution of pathogens around the world.
    Seabirds, turtles and other species are losing breeding grounds, pushing them towards endangerment and even extinction.
    Changes in seasonal availability of plankton means plankton food stocks are becoming unpredictable for marine life that feeds on them.
    Mangrove, seagrass and coral reef ecosystems that provide vital coastal protection and food security to seaside communities are being lost or degraded, and making people less resilient to environmental changes.
