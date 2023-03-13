Oscars 2023: A look at all those who made history at the 95th Academy Awards

1/5 The energetic song-and-dance number "Naatu Naatu" from the movie "RRR" was awarded the Oscar for best original song, becoming the first from an Indian film to earn a nomination and win.

2/5 “The Elephant Whisperers” was named the best short documentary at the 95th Academy Awards in a first for an Indian production. The documentary follows the story of a couple hailing from southern India who devote themselves to caring for an orphaned elephant and explores the bond between humans and animals.

3/5 Ruth E. Carter, the costume designer behind the “Black Panther” films, became the first Black woman to win two Oscars. Carter took home best costume design at the 95th Academy Awards for the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Carter also won the award in 2018 for “Black Panther”, which made her the first African American to win in the category.

4/5 Michelle Yeoh on March 12 made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the best actress Oscar for her exuberant portrayal of an immigrant business owner thrust into a zany multiverse in the sci-fi trip "Everything Everywhere All at Once".