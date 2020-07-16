App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 05:07 PM IST

In pics | From digital premieres to web series, here's all 17 new titles Netflix has on offer

Netflix on July 16 unveiled a line-up of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare | Netflix has announced 17 new titles on its platform including six new films and two new series. From thrillers to romantic comedies, the new content line-up will launch on Netflix in the coming months. Image: Netflix
1/17

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare | Netflix has announced 17 new titles on its platform including six new films and two new series. From thrillers to romantic comedies, the new content line-up will launch on Netflix in the coming months. Image: Netflix

There are around two digital premieres including Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Image: Netflix
2/17

There are around two digital premieres including Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Image: Netflix

Last month, it announced that Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will skip theatrical release and release directly on Netflix. The digital premiere rights of the film was reportedly bought by Netflix for around Rs 50 crore. Image: Netflix
3/17

Last month, it announced that Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will skip theatrical release and release directly on Netflix. The digital premiere rights of the film was reportedly bought by Netflix for around Rs 50 crore. Image: Netflix

Class of 83 is an intense police drama featuring Bobby Deol and Bhupendra Jadawat. Image: Netflix
4/17

Class of 83 is an intense police drama featuring Bobby Deol and Bhupendra Jadawat. Image: Netflix

Animated romance film Bombay Rose is the first Indian animation film ever selected to open Venice Critics’ Week. Image: Netflix
5/17

Animated romance film Bombay Rose is the first Indian animation film ever selected to open Venice Critics’ Week. Image: Netflix

Kaali Khuhi | It is a horror venture set in a village in Punjab and features Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora. Image: Netflix
6/17

Kaali Khuhi | It is a horror venture set in a village in Punjab and features Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora. Image: Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai is a crime thriller featuring Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi. Image: Netflix
7/17

Raat Akeli Hai is a crime thriller featuring Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi. Image: Netflix

Serious Men is a witty drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad. Image: Netflix
8/17

Serious Men is a witty drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad. Image: Netflix

Torbaaz is an emotional story of transformation, featuring Sanjay Dutt. Image: Netflix
9/17

Torbaaz is an emotional story of transformation, featuring Sanjay Dutt. Image: Netflix

Tribhanga Tedhi Meri Crazy | The film features Bollywood ators like Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and digital star Mithila Palkar, who is making her way into Bollywood and on the big screen. Image: Netflix
10/17

Tribhanga Tedhi Meri Crazy | The film features Bollywood ators like Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and digital star Mithila Palkar, who is making her way into Bollywood and on the big screen. Image: Netflix

Ginny Weds Sunny is a romantic comedy featuring Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey. Image: Netflix
11/17

Ginny Weds Sunny is a romantic comedy featuring Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey. Image: Netflix

AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap is a dark comedy. Image: Netflix
12/17

AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap is a dark comedy. Image: Netflix

A Suitable Boy, based on the critically acclaimed book by Vikram Seth, starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor, will be available on Netflix globally except in the United States and Canada. Image: Netflix
13/17

A Suitable Boy, based on the critically acclaimed book by Vikram Seth, starring Ishaan Khattar, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor, will be available on Netflix globally except in the United States and Canada. Image: Netflix

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, which was earlier titled Messy, features Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur. Image: Netflix
14/17

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, which was earlier titled Messy, features Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur. Image: Netflix

Bombay Begums starring Pooja Bhatt is a contemporary drama. Image: Netflix
15/17

Bombay Begums starring Pooja Bhatt is a contemporary drama. Image: Netflix

Masaba Masaba stars Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves. Image: Netflix
16/17

Masaba Masaba stars Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves. Image: Netflix

Mismatched, a young adult romance stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf and is based on Sandhya Menon’s book ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’. Image: Netflix
17/17

Mismatched, a young adult romance stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf and is based on Sandhya Menon’s book ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’. Image: Netflix

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Entertainment #Slideshow

