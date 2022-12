The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

If you are looking for the best-performing gaming laptop money can buy , then ‘yes’. The Titan is perfect for professional creators by day and enthusiast gamers by night. However, going over-the-top doesn’t get you the best bang for your buck. Even among the top-tier laptops, the Titan stands out for its pricing. There’s no doubt that this is the closet you’ll ever come to desktop gaming performance on a gaming laptop. But you’ll have to spend a hefty amount to get that close.