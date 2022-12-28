English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Government officially recognises eSports as part of multi-sport event

    Indian President Droupadi Murmu asked the Sports Ministry to include eSports as part of multi-sports events

    Moneycontrol News
    December 28, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    (Representational image: Florian Olivo via Unsplash)

    (Representational image: Florian Olivo via Unsplash)

    The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has asked the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Sports Ministry to integrate eSports into multi-sports events.

    According to a report from PTI, The President's notification was issued on December 23 and named the IT Ministry as the nodal agency for all online-gaming related matter. It said that the Sports Ministry will have it include it in the curriculum.

    “Great news for us to begin the New Year. We have been constantly working on establishing the difference between esports and iGaming, and finally, our efforts have been fulfilled," said Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF).

    "From now onwards, we will have to build the proper infrastructure, training facilities and coaching for our young esports athletes. Only a short time until we see Esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze,” Suji added.

    Suji said that with India competing at the inaugural eSports Asian Games, "people were shaking off misconceptions linked with eSports as a passion or career option."

    Related stories

    Rohit Jagasia, Founder and CEO of Revenant Sports said that the, "collective efforts of the entire gaming fraternity along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and sports have finally reaped its rewards and we can now proudly consider Esports as a legitimate sport in India."
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #eSports #Indian Sports Ministry #Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) #Multi-sports events #President Droupadi Murmu
    first published: Dec 28, 2022 05:24 pm