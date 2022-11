According to reports by the BBC, a former employee expects less than 2,000 of its employees to stay, which is little over a fourth of its initial 7,500 workforce. However, while the fate of the company is still uncertain, Elon Musk is going about is usual tweeting spree, doing everything possible to retain his image among his supporters. Musk recently started a poll asking Twitter users whether former US President Donald Trump should be reinstated on the platform. He has also begun reinstating previously banned Twitter accounts of controversial figures. Elon Musk has been critical of Twitter for its handling of censorship, although several accounts were permanently banned after he got parodied by Verified users.