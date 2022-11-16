Apple's Satellite based SOS service live in US and Canada for iPhone 14 users (Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple's satellite based SOS service is now available for iPhone 14 users in the United States and Canada. The service uses a satellite network to send an emergency SOS message if you find yourself in danger with no access to cellular networks or WiFi.

Users can also share their location via satellite and the Cupertino technology giant said that the service was now live in US and Canada. A December launch is planned for France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The service is compatible with every variant in the iPhone 14 line-up and allows you to send critical information to emergency services, along with friends and family.

It connects the user to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP), which are dedicated call centres for crisis management. Apple will also run relay centres with trained professionals and specialists, who will contact the PSAP on your behalf.

“Some of the most popular places to travel are off the beaten path and simply lack cellular coverage. With Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 line-up provides an indispensable tool that can get users the help they need while they are off the grid,” said Apple's Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

“Our teams worked tirelessly to tackle a new set of technical challenges to bring this service to life, in addition to building a reliable on-the-ground infrastructure. Emergency SOS via satellite is a breakthrough service available only on the iPhone 14 line-up, and a new innovation that we hope will provide our customers some peace of mind,” Joswiak added.