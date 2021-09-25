The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Huawei’s smartphone business continues to tank globally as the company continues to grapple with US restrictions on its supply chain. Rotating chairman Eric Xu said that revenue from Huawei’s smartphone business is set to drop by at least $30 billion to $40 billion this year. Xu noted that despite the firm getting used to sanctions from the US, imposed since 2019, its new 5G business areas are unable to offset the losses from the smartphone business. Xu said his "biggest hope" for the company is that it will still exist in five to ten years.