The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to share correspondence with Apple stating that the Cupertino-based tech giant will not reinstate Epic's developer account till all court appeals were finished. After a mixed decision by the federal judge in the ongoing Epic vs Apple trial, the Fortnite maker has vowed to continue the battle. The judge ruled in favour of Apple in nine out of the ten counts. The ruling did not find that Apple had a monopoly and did not agree with Epic that the iPhone maker had to support alternative payment systems on the App store. Apple called Epic's past actions "duplicitous" and said that it would not consider any requests to do so until the district court's judgment becomes "final and non-appealable."