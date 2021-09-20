iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 to arrive today: Check if your device is compatible

Here are all the devices Apple's new software is compatible with

Apple will launch huge software upgrades to all of its devices later today. The list includes iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15. A release date for macOS 12 Monterey has not been announced as of yet.

While there is no official confirmation what the release time will be, speculations from MacRumors suggest that Apple will stick to its traditional release timings. In this case, that would be 10am PT (Pacific Time).

This suggests that India should likely start seeing update prompts on Apple devices starting at 10:30pm IST (Indian Standard time). On occasion, Apple have known to shift release windows up to 1pm PT but as MacRumors says the Indian website mentions a release date of September 20 which means Apple will have roll out the updates before 11:30am to make the date.

Either way, you should start seeing update notifications between 10:30pm and 11:30pm IST. If you miss the update notifications on your device or it doesn't show up for some reason, you can manually check for updates by navigating to Settings, then tapping on General and selecting Software Update.

List of compatible devices



iPod Touch 7th Generation

iPhone SE 2016

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max





iPad mini (4th Generation and up)

iPad (5th Generation and up)

iPad Air (3rd Generation and up)

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro (All models)





Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6



The original Apple Watch as well as Series 2 will not work with the new software.

tvOS will run on the 1st and 2nd Generation Apple TV 4K hardware and Apple TV HD (4th Generation). None of the earlier models of Apple TV are supported.