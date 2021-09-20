MARKET NEWS

Technology

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 to arrive today: Check if your device is compatible

Apple's new software upgrades will begin rolling out globally today

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 05:09 PM IST
Here are all the devices Apple's new software is compatible with

Here are all the devices Apple's new software is compatible with


Apple will launch huge software upgrades to all of its devices later today. The list includes iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15. A release date for macOS 12 Monterey has not been announced as of yet.

While there is no official confirmation what the release time will be, speculations from MacRumors suggest that Apple will stick to its traditional release timings. In this case, that would be 10am PT (Pacific Time).

This suggests that India should likely start seeing update prompts on Apple devices starting at 10:30pm IST (Indian Standard time). On occasion, Apple have known to shift release windows up to 1pm PT but as MacRumors says the Indian website mentions a release date of September 20 which means Apple will have roll out the updates before 11:30am to make the date.

Either way, you should start seeing update notifications between 10:30pm and 11:30pm IST. If you miss the update notifications on your device or it doesn't show up for some reason, you can manually check for updates by navigating to Settings, then tapping on General and selecting Software Update.

List of compatible devices

iOS 15 compatible devices:

  1. iPod Touch 7th Generation

  2. iPhone SE 2016

  3. iPhone 6s

  4. iPhone 6s Plus

  5. iPhone 7

  6. iPhone 7 Plus

  7. iPhone 8

  8. iPhone 8 Plus

  9. iPhone X

  10. iPhone XR

  11. iPhone XS

  12. iPhone XS Max

  13. iPhone 11

  14. iPhone 11 Pro

  15. iPhone 11 Pro Max

  16. iPhone SE 2020

  17. iPhone 12

  18. iPhone 12 mini

  19. iPhone 12 Pro

  20. iPhone 12 Pro Max


iPadOS 15 compatible devices:

  1. iPad mini (4th Generation and up)

  2. iPad (5th Generation and up)

  3. iPad Air (3rd Generation and up)

  4. iPad Air 2

  5. iPad Pro (All models)


watchOS 8 compatible Apple Watch models:

  1. Apple Watch SE

  2. Apple Watch Series 3

  3. Apple Watch Series 4

  4. Apple Watch Series 5

  5. Apple Watch Series 6

The original Apple Watch as well as Series 2 will not work with the new software.

tvOS will run on the 1st and 2nd Generation Apple TV 4K hardware and Apple TV HD (4th Generation). None of the earlier models of Apple TV are supported.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Apple TV #Apple Watch #iOS #iPad #iPadOS #iPhone #tvOS #watchOS
first published: Sep 20, 2021 05:09 pm

