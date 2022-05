The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Meta recently announced that it would be rewriting and re-designing its privacy policy after four years to make it easier for people to understand and provide more clarity about how they make use of their information, even as it faces regulatory scrutiny across various parts of the world including India. According to a report by The Verge, the old Facebook Data Policy is now Meta’s Privacy Policy, rewritten “to make it easier to understand and to reflect the latest products we offer. John Davisson, the senior counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said in a comment to The Verge that the promise that this policy won’t share data in new ways sounds good, but “the problem is that Facebook already funnels user data at industrial scale into a vast targeted advertising ecosystem. So the status quo is not good for privacy.”