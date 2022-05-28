The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Unions in the US are gaining steam with Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York forming the company’s first unionised warehouse in the US. However, that success seems to be driving union efforts all around the country. And is now spreading into the video game industry as Raven Software, despite efforts from parent company Activision Blizzard to undermine those attempts. A small group of employees at Raven Software voted to unionize, making it the second certified gaming union in the US. The push to unionize began when Activision Blizzard laid off a dozen QA workers in December 2021. The unionisation of a subsidiary of one of the biggest gaming studios can have far-reaching effects on unionisation drives throughout an industry that is known for its exploitative practices.