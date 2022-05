The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Qualcomm has officially debuted the two newest SoCs in its Snapdragon line-up - Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The two new chipsets were revealed at an event hosted by the company, which was live-streamed in China. Positioned for gaming, Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 houses the company's latest Adreno GPU, which the chipset maker says is 20 percent faster in terms of performance and enables low latency HDR gaming. Based on 64-bit, Kryo CPU cores clocked at 3.2GHz, the 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is Qualcomm's premium SoC. The company said it provides up to 30 percent faster CPU performance compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and has 10 percent faster GPU clock speeds, with a power reduction of 30 percent.