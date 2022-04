The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Ubisoft recently announced the mobile spin-off for Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six Mobile. In a blog post, the company explained that they had set up an independent team to focus on the project and not take any resources away from the main Rainbow Six Siege team. The dev team also stressed that they had redesigned the game from the ground up for mobile, spending three years on the project so far. The team said that it was not their intention to have players switch over to the mobile version of siege, instead, it was to be a complementary experience to existing siege players who could enjoy the game on the go, in short bursts.