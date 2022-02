The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

India saw the launch of several new smartphones this week. The Tecno Pova 5G Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s , and Vivo T1 5G . The Tecno Pova 5G arrived as the first 5G phone from Tecno in the company. The Tecno Pova 5G comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option. It is priced at Rs 19,999. The Vivo T1 5G affordable smartphone has been launched in India. Vivo T1 5G is available in three variants - 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM, and 8GB RAM. The 4GB+128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 15,990. Redmi Note 11 India price and availability details have been launched at the Redmi Note 11S launch event. The Redmi Note 11 price in India for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 13,499.