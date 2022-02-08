MARKET NEWS

    Tecno Pova 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900: Check price, specifications

    The Tecno Pova 5G competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 8 Pro 5G, Moto G71 5G, and other budget 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
    Tecno Pova 5G price in India is set at Rs 19,999.

    Tecno Pova 5G launched in India is a new budget smartphone under Rs 20,000. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a triple-camera setup. It competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 8 Pro 5G, Moto G71 5G, and other budget 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India.

    Tecno Pova 5G price in India

    The Tecno Pova 5G comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option. It is priced at Rs 19,999. The device goes on sale starting February 14 via Amazon India.

    Tecno Pova 5G specifications

    The Tecno Pova 5G features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate as well. It comes with a 16MP front camera.

    On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It has a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also an AI lens next to the quad-flash module. The phone packs a 6000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

    The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes with Android 11 out of the box and has a layer of HiOS on top.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #smartphones #Tecno #Tecno Pova 5G
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 06:05 pm
