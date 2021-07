Nothing has officially taken the lid off its first product. The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds have been unveiled globally with an iconic new design, active noise cancellation, excellent battery life, water resistance, and 11.6mm drivers. The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are priced at Rs 5,999 in India. The earbuds are available in 45 countries and are priced at $99 in the US and £99 in the UK. The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will be available in India on August 17 via Flipkart.