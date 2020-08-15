The Tech Weekender: 25 years of Internet, iPhone 12 launch delayed, Epic Games' lawsuit against Apple, Google and more

Google has rolled out a new feature for India called People Cards— a Google Search feature that lets users create a virtual visiting card, highlight their existing website or social profiles. Users across India can discover the people cards on their mobile phones, in English. Each user can create only one ‘People Card’, which will be authenticated with the user’s mobile number. The user will have complete control of the information to be included on the card and can opt-out of the experience anytime, which will stop their details from appearing in search. To know how to create your own People Card on Google, click here.