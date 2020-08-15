The Tech Weekender: 25 years of Internet, iPhone 12 launch delayed, Epic Games' lawsuit against Apple, Google and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending August 15. Moneycontrol News Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, announced that over six lakh villages across India would be connected through high-speed internet via optical fibre. To boost the Digital India campaign and help citizens connect faster, the government aims at providing high-speed internet via optical fibre to over six lakh villages in the next 1,000 days. More details here. Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after the two tech giants pulled Fortnite from their respective app stores. The game developer and publisher filed a lawsuit against Google over alleged antitrust violation, only hours after filing a civil suit against Apple. The civil suit against Apple seeks injunctive relief to “allow fair competition” in mobile app distribution. Epic’s grip with Apple is its monopoly control over the distribution of software and payment systems within that software. More details here. Apple recently announced that the next generation of iPhones won’t be arriving as scheduled in September. Now, known leaker Jon Prosser has suggested that Apple will hold its iPhone 12 event in mid-October. According to Prosser, Apple is expected to hold an event to unveil the iPhone 12 on October 13, while pre-orders for the new low-cost iPhone 12 will commence on October 16 with delivery starting on October 23. As for the iPhone 12 Pro models, they won’t be available until November. More details here. Microsoft has quietly released the Surface Duo a year after its unveiling at the Surface Event 2019. Surface Duo will go on sale in the US starting September with a steep price tag of $1,399. The device brings with it the Microsoft 365 experience and Android apps. The company claims that Surface Duo has enterprise-level security from chip to cloud, with protection deeply integrated in the hardware, firmware, and software to keep your devices, identities and data secure. Check the specifications here. Xiaomi has launched MIUI 12 in India. The custom Android skin, based on Android 10, will roll out to several Xiaomi and Redmi devices starting this month. MIUI 12 has got several new features and upgrades over the previous generation software. Xiaomi claims the new MIUI 12 update creates an “ultra-smooth UI experience which is embodied in system-wide animations and visualisations.” The update comes with features like an app drawer for sorting apps and dark mode. Check the list of eligible devices and new MIUI 12 features here. Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users limit the replies to their tweets. The feature was previously in the test phase and only a small percentage of users were a part of it. Now, users on Twitter will be able to select if they would want to allow replies from other users. As you compose a new Tweet, you can open replies to everyone, people you follow, or just people you @ mention. More details here. Google has rolled out a new feature for India called People Cards— a Google Search feature that lets users create a virtual visiting card, highlight their existing website or social profiles. Users across India can discover the people cards on their mobile phones, in English. Each user can create only one ‘People Card’, which will be authenticated with the user’s mobile number. The user will have complete control of the information to be included on the card and can opt-out of the experience anytime, which will stop their details from appearing in search. To know how to create your own People Card on Google, click here. India was first connected to the internet in 1986 in the form of ERNET. It was only a decade later, on August 15, 1995, that public access to the internet was opened for Indians. Here are the highlights of the first 25 years of the internet in India. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Aug 15, 2020 04:09 pm