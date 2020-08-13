Google Virtual Visiting Cards: Here's how it works

Google has rolled out a new feature for India called People Cards— a Google Search feature that lets users create a virtual visiting card, highlight their existing website or social profiles.

People Cards is aimed at helping the millions of individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed people, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered and help the world find them. Users across India can discover the people cards on their mobile phones, in English.

To ensure that reliable information is provided, Google has put together a variety of protections and controls to maintain the quality of information on people cards. The safeguards include mechanisms to protect against abusive or offensive content.

Each user can create only one ‘People Card’, which will be authenticated with the user’s mobile number. The user will have complete control of the information to be included on the card and can opt-out of the experience anytime, which will stop their details from appearing in search. Besides, the feedback button can be used to identify and report low-quality information or a card that they believe was created by an impersonator.

How to create a People Card on Google:

— To create a People Card, sign in to your Google Account.

— Search for your name, or “add me to Search” and tap the prompt that appears.

— You will be asked to provide your phone number for verification purposes. Enter the six-digit code to continue.

— To start building your people card, people can choose to include the image from their respective Google account, add a description of themselves, links to their website or social profiles, and, if they want, even a phone number or email address.

- Once all the information is filled, click on Save. You can then choose to view your Search Card.

Once you click on View Search Card; all the details that you filled earlier will be shown when someone searches your name on Google.

(With agency inputs)