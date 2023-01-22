In pics | Here are five news stories on AI you should read Google enlists Larry Page and Sergei Bin for AI battle, ChatGPT clears a school's MBA exam, CEOs try out ChatGPT, Party images generated by Midjourney go viral and ChatGPT's version of Union Budget 2023-24 speech
Last month, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google’s founders, held several meetings with company executives. The topic: a rival’s new chatbot, a clever artificial intelligence product that looked as if it could be the first notable threat in decades to Google’s $149 billion search business. Page and Brin, who had not spent much time at Google since they left their daily roles with the company in 2019, reviewed Google’s AI product strategy, according to two people with knowledge of the meetings who were not allowed to discuss them.
By now, the world knows the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT can do it all-- write essays, emails, plays and poetry, and that too in the specific tones and styles, depending on the instructions you feed it. Turns out it can also clear examinations, though not without some shortcomings. Recently, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the world's leading business schools, tested how the chatbot would perform in an MBA exam. Christian Terwiesch asked ChatGPT questions about a core MBA subject -- Operations Management. This is what he found and recorded in a research paper.
ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, has amazed, and terrified, the internet with its ability to write academic essays, speeches and answer deep questions about life. Tech leaders are increasingly speaking about how transformational it will be for businesses. Others are concerned about the jobs it will possibly eliminate. Naturally, the chatbot, developed by Open AI, was a hot topic of discussion at the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos. At the event, Jeff Maggioncalda, the chief executive officer of Coursera, the US-based online course provider, said he used ChatGPT as a "thought partner and writing assistant".
A recent breakthrough in Artificial Intelligence has raised questions about the authenticity of digital content. An AI-software, known as Midjourney, is capable of creating highly realistic images of people and has since produced eerily real content of the same - unless you take a closer look. A Twitter user, known only as Miles on the social media giant, shared seemingly real-like AI-generated photographs of "people" at a house party. He shared eight photos that quickly went viral with over 30 million views.
We decided to ask ChatGPT to write a one-hour speech for India's Union Budget 2023-24 in the style of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's earlier budget speeches, using numbers, and quotes, highlighting the government's achievements and the road ahead. We also asked it to include an appropriate quote from an Indian poet's works. Here's what came out.