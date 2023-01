In pics | Here are five news stories on AI you should read

By now, the world knows the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT can do it all-- write essays, emails, plays and poetry, and that too in the specific tones and styles, depending on the instructions you feed it. Turns out it can also clear examinations, though not without some shortcomings. Recently, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the world's leading business schools, tested how the chatbot would perform in an MBA exam. Christian Terwiesch asked ChatGPT questions about a core MBA subject -- Operations Management. This is what he found and recorded in a research paper.