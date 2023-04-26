Best over-the-ear wireless headphones: Top cans from top brands

1/8 If there’s one tech trend that emerged from the WFH lifestyles of the pandemic, it was the relevance of over-the-ear headphones. Most TWS earbuds couldn’t keep up with our all-day virtual meeting lifestyle. It’s the same when you’re on a long trans-Atlantic flight where comfort and battery life matter, not to mention losing one of your earbuds under a cramped aircraft seat. The other convenience is the ability to hook up your headphones with the in-flight entertainment (most brands add a 3.5mm cable in the box). But most of all, it’s the superior sound stage that set these ear cans apart and make them a favourite for frequent fliers and WFH warriors alike.

2/8 Sennheiser Momentum 4: Designed for all day use minus the fatigue with a lightweight form, a richly padded headband and deep cushioned earpads. If you’re a serious audiophile, you will appreciate the acoustic system powered by a 42mm transducer that provides brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality. You can customise your audio experience with Sennheiser’s Smart Control app; choose from custom sound modes and take advantage of the Built-in EQ. The Adaptive Noise Cancellation mode allows you to stay immersed in your playlist or favourite show even when you’re in a noisy environment. (Price: Rs 34,990) Designed for all day use minus the fatigue with a lightweight form, a richly padded headband and deep cushioned earpads. If you’re a serious audiophile, you will appreciate the acoustic system powered by a 42mm transducer that provides brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality. You can customise your audio experience with Sennheiser’s Smart Control app; choose from custom sound modes and take advantage of the Built-in EQ. The Adaptive Noise Cancellation mode allows you to stay immersed in your playlist or favourite show even when you’re in a noisy environment. (Price: Rs 34,990)

3/8 Apple AirPods Max: Probably the best looking pair of ear cans, it doesn’t come cheap though. It’s every inch premium with a breathable knit mesh canopy that spans the headband - it won’t be out of place in a business class cabin. There’s the familiar Digital crown inspired by the Apple Watch that allows you to perform a plethora of tasks from volume control to play/pause. These headphones are kitted with a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges and crisp, clean high-frequency extension (Price: Rs 59,900) Probably the best looking pair of ear cans, it doesn’t come cheap though. It’s every inch premium with a breathable knit mesh canopy that spans the headband - it won’t be out of place in a business class cabin. There’s the familiar Digital crown inspired by the Apple Watch that allows you to perform a plethora of tasks from volume control to play/pause. These headphones are kitted with a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges and crisp, clean high-frequency extension (Price: Rs 59,900)

4/8 Bose Quiet Comfort 45: Bose’s Quiet Comfort series is a great blend of comfort and stellar sound. The Quiet Comfort 45 features synthetic leather on the earcup cushions and top of the headband for all-day comfort. They also tick the durability box with an impact-resistant form. Glass-filled nylon reinforces the headband to protect against falls and maintain its shape. One of our favourite features is the Volume-optimised Active EQ boosts highs and lows to maintain the same high-fidelity performance—no matter how loud or soft you listen. (Price: Rs 29,900) Bose’s Quiet Comfort series is a great blend of comfort and stellar sound. The Quiet Comfort 45 features synthetic leather on the earcup cushions and top of the headband for all-day comfort. They also tick the durability box with an impact-resistant form. Glass-filled nylon reinforces the headband to protect against falls and maintain its shape. One of our favourite features is the Volume-optimised Active EQ boosts highs and lows to maintain the same high-fidelity performance—no matter how loud or soft you listen. (Price: Rs 29,900)

5/8 Sony’s WH-CH720N : Sony brings quite a few premium features and the legendary Sony soundstage from its premium range at a relatively affordable price tag to this one. At 192 gm, these are Sony’s lightest pair of ear cans that are designed to wear for extended hours; they’re finished with comfortable synthetic leather and urethane materials with a well-designed ear pad structure. The swivel design makes it easier to fold and slip into your cabin bag. Aside from the Bass Boost that we’ve come to expect from Sony, there’s also 360 reality audio for a more immersive binge watch experience. (Price: Rs 14,995)

6/8 Yamaha YH-L700A: This is one of our favourite premium ear cans with an elegant design language. Yamaha opts for a forward-tilted headband, a simple design tweak that ensures these headphones sit right at the centre of your head. Yamaha also opts for a unique squarish oval design. A clever inward folding design makes it easy to tuck into the carry case. We enjoyed using Yamaha’s 3D sound mode coupled with head tracking. The 3D button on the right earcup offers a choice of seven audio pre-sets that includes a dedicated ‘cinema’ mode. (Price: Rs 30,450) This is one of our favourite premium ear cans with an elegant design language. Yamaha opts for a forward-tilted headband, a simple design tweak that ensures these headphones sit right at the centre of your head. Yamaha also opts for a unique squarish oval design. A clever inward folding design makes it easy to tuck into the carry case. We enjoyed using Yamaha’s 3D sound mode coupled with head tracking. The 3D button on the right earcup offers a choice of seven audio pre-sets that includes a dedicated ‘cinema’ mode. (Price: Rs 30,450)

7/8 Jabra Evolve 2 65 Flex: Positioned as a versatile pair of headphones for your work and play avatars, Jabra is playing up its premium microphone technology with digital algorithms and a powerful chipset. Jabra’s ‘ClearVoice’ microphones are the perfect accessory for your online meetings. These ear cans come with Jabra’s Air Comfort technology and flexible earcups. The 28mm speakers add to its acoustic credentials. (Price: Rs 46,819)