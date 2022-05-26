English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    RBI's repo rate hike effect: Private banks offering as high as 6.25% on one-year fixed deposits

    Several private banks have hiked interest rates on fixed deposits for one year tenure after the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 40 basis points this month

    Hiral Thanawala
    May 26, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
    In May, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 percent (100 basis points = 1 percentage point). After the repo rate announcement, several private banks, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, etc. hiked interest rates on one-year fixed deposits. The smaller private-sector banks now offer interest rates up to 6.25 percent on one-year FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows.
    In May, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 percent (100 basis points = 1 percentage point). After the repo rate announcement, several private banks, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, etc. hiked interest rates on one-year fixed deposits. The smaller private-sector banks now offer interest rates up to 6.25 percent on one-year FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows.
    savings
    Due to continuing volatility in the equity markets, many risk-averse investors may consider fixed deposits as safe-havens. Investing in fixed deposits offers liquidity. The savings are useful to build an emergency corpus. Here are the banks offering the best interest on one-year FDs.

    RBL Bank
    RBL Bank offers 6.25 percent interest on one-year FDs. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.06 lakh in one year.
    IndusInd Bank offers 6 percent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.06 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
    IndusInd Bank offers 6 percent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.06 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
    Bandhan Bank
    Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank offer 5.75 percent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.05 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 at Bandhan Bank and Yes Bank, respectively.
    DCB BANK
    DCB Bank offers 5.55 percent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.05 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.

    Federal Bank
    Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Karur Vysya Bank offer 5.40 percent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.05 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 100 at Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Karur Vysya Bank, respectively.
    RBI
    The smaller private banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.

    The data on FDs is as of May 18, 2022, as given on respective websites. Interest rates given are for non-senior citizens and deposit amounts below Rs 1 crore. All listed (BSE) private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.
    The data on FDs is as of May 18, 2022, as given on respective websites. Interest rates given are for non-senior citizens and deposit amounts below Rs 1 crore. All listed (BSE) private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.
    Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
    Tags: #bank fixed deposits #banking #personal finance #Slideshow #Slideshows
    first published: May 26, 2022 09:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.