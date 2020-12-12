Market crosses major milestones on vaccine development news, FIIs lend support

Market ended higher for the sixth consecutive week on December 11 and crossed major milestones with record highs supported by the PSU Bank and FMCG stocks and development of COVID vaccine.

Last week, BSE Sensex added 1,019.46 points or 2.26 percent to close at 46,099.01 and while the Nifty50 gained 255.35 points or 1.92 percent to end at 13,513.90 levels.

The BSE Largecap Index jumped 2 percent led by Vedanta, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Avenue Supermarts. However, Shree Cements, SBI Cards, Hindalco Industries and Tata Motors - DVR were among major losers.

BSE Smallcap index rose 1.3 percent with PC Jeweller, IFCI, Reliance Communications, Jaiprakash Power and TVS Electronics gaining over 30 percent, while Indostar Capital Finance, JK Cement, JMC Projects, KRBL and Zuari Agro Chemicals were the big losers.

BSE Midcap Index rose 0.7 percent. New India Assurance Company, Canara Bank, Godrej Properties, REC, Info Edge India and Union Bank of India were among major gainers, while losers were Adani Power, IRCTC, Adani Green, The Ramco Cements and ACC.

On the BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever added the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, while Mahindra and Mahindra and UltraTech Cement lost most of their market value.

On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank outperformed (up 7.6 percent) followed by the Nifty FMCG (up 6.2 percent) and Nifty Media (up 4.7 percent).

This week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 16,721.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 12,535.34 crore. However, in this month so far, FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 26,927.66 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 18,625.86 crore.