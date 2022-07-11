Top Five SUVs of June: Tata Motors continues to steal Hyundai’s thunder

SUVs have been all the rage in the past few months and this can be seen in the monthly sales charts. While the Hyundai Creta has been the king of SUVs for some time, Tata Motors has quietly been catching up and surpassing the competition. While Hyundai’s Creta and Venue have managed to make it to the top 5 SUVs chart, they were edged out by Tata Motors’ Nexon and Punch, respectively, although by a small margin. Here are the five best-selling SUVs for June 2022.

Hyundai Venue | 10,321 | Starting off at number five is the Hyundai Venue with sales of 10,321 units in the month. This is a massive jump when looked at from a year-on-year perspective. In June 2021, Hyundai sold only 4,865 units of the Venue. This means a jump of 112 percent. On a monthly basis as well, the Venue’s sales have gone up by 24 percent from 8,300. In fact, in May, the Venue did not even place in the top 10, coming in at number 14 on the overall monthly sales charts. The 2022 Venue was launched just last month complete with refreshed exteriors and some big changes in the interior as well. The outside of the Venue now resembles the bigger Palisade, the seven-seater that Hyundai is expected to launch in August, with a large grille and sleek split-headlamp setup. The side gets new 16 inch alloys and there are new tail lamps at the rear. The changes to the inside are fairly significant as well with new reclining rear seats, a dual-tone colour scheme, air purifier, USB Type C ports and an updated 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Mechanically, the Venue remains unchanged, however. Three engines options are available. The first is a 1.2-litre petrol plant that produces 83 hp, the second a 1-litre turbo petrol that cranks out 120 hp and finally a 1.5-litre diesel that produces 100 hp of maximum power. (Image: Hyundai)

Tata Punch | 10,414 | The Tata Punch is back in contention at number four, selling 10,414 units. Of course, the Punch wasn’t available this time last year, so there isn’t any yearly growth figure. On a month-on-month basis, however, sales of the Punch have grown by just 1 percent from 10,241 units. Launched in October last year, the Tata Punch has been doing pretty well for itself just like the rest of Tata’s cars, especially the Nexon. The Punch is a, well, punchy looking micro SUV with a high nose, muscular stance and an overall design that speaks of its HBX concept origins. The Punch is feature-rich, too, with tech such as follow-me-home headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers, puddle lamps and a rear-view camera. Powering the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. This naturally aspirated engine produces 86 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. According to Tata Motors, the Punch is capable of an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 18.97 kmpl on the manual and 18.82 kmpl on the automatic variants. (Image: Tata Motors)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | 10,423 | At number three is Maruti Suzuki’s MUV. With sales of 10,423 units, it only barely edges out the Tata Punch. On an annualised basis, sales of the Ertiga grew 5 percent from 9,920 units in June last year. On a monthly basis, however, sales have fallen. Selling 12,226 in May, the Ertiga’s sales dropped 14 percent to June’s 10,423 units while its ranking in the overall sales chart, too, dropped to eight from sixth place last month. An updated Ertiga was only recently launched, in April 2022. Minor design details such as an updated front grille, dual-tone alloys and chrome on the tailgate highlight the exterior changes while on the inside, a new metallic-teak wooden finish is new on the dash and the seats now feature a dual-tone fabric. The biggest change, however, is that Maruti has updated the Ertiga’s engine with the new 1.5-litre DualJet engine that produces 103 hp of maximum power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual as standard and the old 4-speed torque convertor has been replaced with a 6-speed automatic unit with paddle shifters. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Hyundai Creta | 13,790 | Taking the second spot this month, we have the Hyundai Creta. Selling 13,790 units in June, sales grew by 39 percent on a year-on-year basis from June 2021’s 9,941 units. On a monthly basis as well, the Creta has managed to grow by 25 percent from 10,973 units in May 2022. In May, the Hyundai Creta also placed eighth in the overall sales chart compared to this year’s fifth ranking. The Hyundai Creta has always been the South Korean car company’s best-selling car overall and while it continues to retain its top spot within the company, Tata Motors has managed to overtake it again this year. As for the Hyundai Creta itself, the SUV is available with three engine options on offer. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Then there are two petrol engines. While the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre produces 115 hp of power and 143.8 Nm of torque, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol churns out 140 hp of maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, iMT and 7-speed DCT. (Image: Hyundai)