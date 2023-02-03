English
    Why battle tanks from NATO countries for Ukraine may not spark an immediate NATO-Russia confrontation

    The US weapons commitments aren’t enough to bolster Ukraine’s strike capabilities and require time, training and maintenance for operationalisation. So Russia could desist from upping the ante

    Nandan Unnikrishnan
    February 03, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
    The US decision to supply tanks is part of a package that includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker armoured combat vehicles, and 350 Humvees. (Representative image)

    The recent decision of some NATO countries to supply Ukraine with tanks and other higher level equipment raises two questions. First, will this significantly enhance Kyiv’s capabilities and allow it to snatch back the initiative in the conflict; and second, could this result in escalation that leads to NATO’s direct involvement in the war or worse?

    Germany and the United States announced last week that they would supply their main battle tanks (MBTs) to Ukraine. Germany will provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks, while the US will send 31 Abrams M-1 tanks. Several European countries – Poland, Spain, Netherlands, Norway and Finland – have also said that they will give some Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. In addition, the United Kingdom has said it would supply a few Challenger tanks.

    Too Few For Offensives

    Although the US tanks are probably the best in the world, the relatively small numbers of the Abrams and Leopards are unlikely to contribute to Ukraine making any significant breakthrough in getting back the initiative in the war with Russia. But they could improve Ukraine’s ability to resist Russian advances and make it more difficult for Russia to achieve its goals.