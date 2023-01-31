English
    Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

    Ukraine planned to push for Western fourth-generation fighters like F-16s after securing supplies of main battle tanks last week, an adviser to Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday.

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
    Ukraine's defence minister is expected in Paris on Tuesday to meet President Emmanuel Macron amid a debate among Kyiv's allies over whether to provide fighter jets for its war against Russia, after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out giving F-16s.

    Asked at the White House on Monday if the United States would provide F-16s, Biden told reporters: "No."

    But France and Poland appear to be willing to entertain any such request from Ukraine, with Macron telling reporters in The Hague on Monday that "by definition, nothing is excluded" when it comes to military assistance.