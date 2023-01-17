Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation eases, but risks lurk

Representative image

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) grew at its slowest pace in 22 months in December 2022. Consumer price inflation (CPI) data that was released earlier also eased, rising at its slowest pace in one year.

However, the absolute inflation rates — WPI at 4.95 percent and CPI at 5.72 percent — are still not comforting. Prices continue to rise on a high base. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, wholesale prices increased by 11.5 percent in the nine months to December 2022 versus a 12.7 percent rise in the year-ago period.

Yet, the latest readings confirm a moderating trend in inflation. Prices in developed markets are also rising at a relatively slower pace and are easing the pressure felt by policymakers, particularly central banks. These trends, if they persist, can persuade central banks to give up jumbo rate hikes.

Even then, investors should not rush to count on monetary policy relief. In India, easing prices of food and vegetables are largely responsible for the moderation in inflation. Excluding vegetables, consumer price inflation in December was higher than in November, points out Motilal Oswal.

The softening of manufactured goods inflation will aid producers. But the relief for producers may be limited in the near term as most of them have not fully passed on input cost increases in earlier months.

Similarly, the easing of energy prices has led to moderation in crude, petroleum and natural gas inflation. However, gains on the energy front can reverse if China manages to get its economy back on track. Following a pushback to its zero-COVID policy, China has eased restrictions, setting the stage for an economic recovery in 2023. This can drive demand for fuel and other commodities such as coal.

With the Russia-Ukraine war continuing and energy supplies constrained, a strong revival of China's economy can drive up energy prices.

Note that fuel and power prices continue to remain elevated. Amid rising electricity demand, the government has recently urged power producers to stock imported coal for blending. A fully reopened China can drive up demand for coal. So, even as the latest data points to moderation in headline inflation, upside risks to global energy and commodity prices remain.

R Sree RamMoneycontrol Pro