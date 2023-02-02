English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Measures announced in Budget 2023 will boost India’s exports

    The reduction in customs duties on crucial imports required for manufacturing, R&D promotion, continued focus on infrastructure improvement, and simplification of tax structures will help technology-driven and traditional areas

    Jahanwi Singh
    February 02, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
    The Union Budget 2023-24 reinforces the commitment with the identification of one hundred critical transport infrastructure projects for last and first-mile connectivity that would be taken up on priority.

    The Union Budget 2023-24 reinforces the commitment with the identification of one hundred critical transport infrastructure projects for last and first-mile connectivity that would be taken up on priority.

    The Union Budget 2023-24 has focused on bolstering production and promoting exports in several new and emerging areas of opportunity, with an emphasis on technology-intensive areas.

    In the agriculture and allied sector, custom duty on aqua feed has been reduced, which would help in decreasing the inputs costs and promoting export competitiveness of marine products. After witnessing robust growth in 2021-22, exports of marine products from India have witnessed tepid growth during the April-December 2022-23 period. The reduction in custom duty on inputs would infuse vitality to exports from the sector and help tap the potential in the sector.

    Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023

    The government has redoubled the commitment to export diversification towards higher value-added and high-technology products, with announcements in emerging sectors such as electronics, and technology-intensive segments in the otherwise traditional sector of gems and jewellery. The government’s focus on the mobile phones segment has already turned India from a major net importer of mobile phones until 2018 to a net exporter of these products thereafter. The continued emphasis on the sector through relaxation in duties on certain inputs would further position India as an important manufacturing and export hub for mobile phones.