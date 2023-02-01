English
    Budget 2023-24: Government continues to heavily promote GIFT City and the returns are showing

    Since 2018, GIFT City has featured prominently in every budget speech and received lavish investments. Broad trends suggest the government’s bets are beginning to pay off

    Amol Agrawal
    February 01, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
    File image of the GIFT City near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

    One key agenda behind all of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speeches (and former FM Arun Jaitley’s speeches) has been the focus on building GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) as an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). Even in the Budget Speech of 2023-24, FM Sitharaman has proposed reforms/developments to promote GIFT City as an IFSC. Before discussing the current proposals, let us review the GIFT City proposals suggested in earlier speeches.

    Past GIFT Proposals

    In 2018-19, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley mentioned that the government will “establish a unified authority for regulating all financial services in IFSCs in India”. The Government followed the announcement by instituting International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) at Gandhinagar in 2020.

    In 2019-20, Sitharaman, newly appointed as FM, provided direct tax incentives to investors and entities establishing units in the IFSC. In 2020-21, the FM proposed establishing an international bullion exchange for the enabling of trading precious metals in the GIFT City IFSC. The exchange was established recently.