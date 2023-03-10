AI-generated images: Powerful, easily usable tools hasten this technology’s adoption, but risks abound too

AI image generators can be abused, like any technology. And they are already being used for illegality, though no mega scandal has erupted. (Representative image: Reuters)

Text-to-image-based Generative Artificial Intelligence or AI Picture Generators have grown popular because they swiftly create images from natural language texts. But it also poses dangers to the authenticity and human creativity one associates with art and photography.

By now, social media users know that the AI Picture Generator technology is being used to generate a lot of images seen online. The output so generated is intriguing many users, and in the process hooking them too.

Just The Beginning

Since the OpenAI research lab released the AI Image Generator-based tool DALL-E, AI technology has continued to fascinate and surprise people with its ability to create images automatically in a few seconds using only textual commands from the user.

From April to September 2022, OpenAI company data shows that 1.5 million people used the app, which can make an average of 2 million images daily. The AI image generator makes it possible for anyone to turn their wildest dreams into amazing, detailed digital pictures that have never been thought of before.

Before this, in February 2019, the world's first ultra-realistic artist, Ai-Da, was unveiled. Ai-Da robots can quickly create everything from sketches, paintings, and sculptures to poems. Then, in August 2022, the Colorado State Fine Arts competition caused a lot of controversy because the winner was a painting made by AI that was used by a game designer named Jason M Allen.

Stereotypical images generated by Dall-E for keywords "male Indian scientists".

Stereotypical images generated by Dall-E for keywords "Indian women teachers".

Lifelike Images, Ease of Use

Many of these new tools are easy for most people to use, and you don't have to spend years learning how to draw and paint to use them.

People often believe that AI cannot be utilised to create art because it cannot feel or comprehend the emotion that went into the production. AI, on the other hand, can study the techniques adopted by artists and generate works that are extremely similar to those created by humans.

The following are some of the top AI art generator tools:





Jasper Art



Night Cafe



Stable Diffusion



Photosonic



DALL-E2



StarryAI



Researchers from both industry and academia discovered that the most popular and future AI picture generators are able to "remember" images from the training data. Some requests will cause the AI to duplicate an existing image instead of developing something entirely new. Some of the photos might be protected by copyright.

Following that, there have been lawsuits against AI art generators. Getty Images has launched a lawsuit in the United States against Stability AI, the inventors of the open-source AI art generator Stable Diffusion.

Furthermore, some predict that AI will entirely replace artists in the near future. Although AI is capable of producing technically proficient works of art, it is currently incapable of producing truly creative or original designs. So artists could even take preemptive measures like lawsuits to deny AI tools training material sourced from their works.

Threats Surface

AI image generators can be abused, like any technology. And they are already being used for illegality, though no mega scandal has erupted, as yet.

Disinformation - AI-generated pictures are certainly going to serve propaganda purposes. AI-generated photos of politicians or other public servants could propagate fake news or affect public perception in bad ways.

False Identities - Threat actors could create fake social media profiles using AI image generators. Since some of these programmes can create real photos of real people, a con artist may use these fake social media accounts to catfish. Moreover, AI-generated photos cannot be identified by reverse image search. Thus cybercriminals can make as many as they need to mislead their target.

Charity Scams - According to a BBC story, fraudsters used AI to produce convincing graphics and seek payments. For example, on TikTok Live, a con artist displayed AI-generated photos of earthquake ruins and solicited payments from viewers. Another showed a computer-generated image of a Greek firefighter rescuing an injured child from the debris and requested Bitcoin payments from his followers.

Ad Fraud - TrendMicro found in 2022 that con artists were exploiting AI-generated content to create false ads and sell shady wares. For example, they used celebrity photos to promote items. Likewise, Elon Musk, Tesla's millionaire CEO, appeared in a "financial advisory opportunity" ad. Musk never endorsed the goods, but the AI-generated footage made it look like he did, presumably enticing ignorant viewers to click the ads.

Farewell To Authenticity?

Another fear is that photos and generators created by AI could lead to the homogenisation of photography. When more photographers adopt AI pictures and generators, their photographs may begin to resemble one another.

It could lead to a lack of diversity and originality in photography, making it more difficult for photographers themselves to distinguish their workers and for audiences to differentiate between the work of different photographers.

This standardisation may also lead to a fall in the value of photography since photographs created by AI images and generators may not be viewed as unique or valuable.

Livelihoods At Stake

There is also concern that AI-generated photos and generators may reduce the demand for professional photographers. As more people become acquainted with AI photos and generators, they may likely favour these images over those created by conventional photographers.

Both companies and individuals are looking at saving money by employing these generative AI images for their work. This could put photographers, artists, illustrators, graphic artists and many related professions at risk.

Conventional photography as a profession could face risks as photographs generated by AI images and generators could, over the long run, become more appealing and perfect.

The Road Ahead

AI images and generators introduce new and exciting possibilities to photography. It is now possible to make photographs that cannot be created using conventional photographic approaches. It could lead to the development of innovative photography techniques that push the limits of what is feasible.

Moreover, AI pictures and generators can be used to automate and streamline certain aspects of photography, allowing photographers to concentrate more on their work's creative and artistic components.

But they also pose risks to the art form. So, photographers need to evaluate the immediate and long-term effects of AI pictures and generators on their work and the industry as a whole.

Photographers should be aware of the potential risks while employing AI pictures and generators to enhance their careers. In addition, the photography community must continue to encourage and value old photography techniques and talents, even as new technology and strategies emerge.

Nivash Jeevanandam writes stories about the AI landscape in India and around the world, with a focus on the long-term impact on individuals and society. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.