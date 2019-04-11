YSRC would secure a 'landslide victory': Jaganmohan Reddy

Looking upbeat after a high percentage of voting was recorded in the general elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Thursday exuded confidence that his party would secure a "landslide victory" on May 23.

"People of AP voted overwhelmingly to rid the state of the demonic rule of Chandrababu Naidu. With the blessings of God and the people, I think it will be a landslide for YSRC. This is going to be people's victory," Jagan remarked at a press conference here.

The Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly said the Chief Minister should hang his head in shame for the "conspiracies" he hatched in the elections.

"Over 80 per cent of 3.93 crore voters exercised their franchise. It's a high percentage of voting and might even go up to 85 per cent. People are satisfied after seeing the VVPAT slips.

When all this went on so well, how could anyone even comment anything negative, except for the fact that they are losing?," Jagan asked, referring to the TDPs complaints on the functioning of EVMs.

The YSRC chief said a large turnout of voters was definitely a "positive sign for us."

"Naidu's every intent was to see that the voting percentage was low but fortunately people have understood his play and not fallen into his trap.

People have protected democracy themselves," he added. Lashing out at the Chief Minister, Jagan sought to know how a man could stoop down to such level. "He goes to the Election Commission and threatens the officers.

He then blames the EVMs. He tried every dirty trick to prevent polling in good number. He terrorized people. Is it right for somebody to do something like that?" the Leader of Opposition questioned.

Asked if the large turnout of women voters would impact the poll outcome, Jagan quipped: Definitely. Women understood the deception of Chandrababu Naidu. Farmers also have seen through it. They have realized how he cheated all of them."