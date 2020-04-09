Yes Bank case | Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan detained in Mahabaleshwar for violating Section 144

The Enforcement Directorate on March 16 had issued fresh summons to DHFL's former promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, the co-accused in the Yes Bank case, to appear before the agency on March 17. The Wadhawans reportedly skipped the same, citing the COVID-19 pandemic for their non-appearance in connection with the money laundering probe.

The agency on March 7 had registered a case against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, the Wadhawan brothers, RKW Developers, and Doit Urban Ventures Ltd, a company owned by daughters of Kapoor on March 7.

RKW is another company controlled by DHFL promoters. Kapoor, his family members, and others are accused of laundering Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending sizeable loans to big borrowers through the bank. The loans later turned non-performing assets.