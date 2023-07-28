With semiconductor focus, India emerging as trusted partner in global value chain: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom and Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 28 said India is totally focused on all main elements of semiconductor ecosystem from design to manufacturing, and the country is emerging as a trusted partner in global value chains.

Addressing Semicon India 2023, a mega event focussing on boosting the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in the country, the IT minister further stated that in today's economy, semiconductors are required in every sector, adding demand for electronics is growing every year.

"Semiconductor is like a mother industry. If you have it, you can have many other sectors. Semiconductors today are required from farm tractors to mobile phones, from cars to fridges. PM Modi has always guided us to develop a semiconductor ecosystem. In an ecosystem approach we have focussed on every component from fab to fabless, from design to talent," he said.

Speaking about Micron's mega plans for India, Vaishnaw said the land development work for semiconductor plant is going on and the construction will begin shortly. Computer storage chip maker Micron has unveiled plans to set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of $2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore).

The theme of the Conference is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of IT Vaishnav, and Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, were present at the inaugural ceremony.