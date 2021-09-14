MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Wholesale Price Index inflation rises to 11.39% in August: Centre

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 0.41 percent in August 2020, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
WPI inflation rose in August and remained in double-digit for the fifth consecutive month. (Representative image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

WPI inflation rose in August and remained in double-digit for the fifth consecutive month. (Representative image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to 11.39 percent in August in India, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on September 14.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation was 0.41 percent in August 2020, the ministry said in a press release.

Snapping the two-month easing trend, WPI inflation rose in August and remained in double-digit for the fifth consecutive month. In July 2021, WPI inflation stood at 11.16 percent.

The high rate of inflation in August 2021 is primarily due to the rise in prices of non-food articles, mineral oils; crude petroleum and natural gas; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products, etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the release stated.

Inflation in food articles eased for the fourth straight month, recording (-) 1.29 percent in August, from zero percent in July, even as onion and pulses prices spiked. Inflation in onions was high at 62.78 percent, while that in pulses was 9.41 percent. In vegetables, it was (-) 13.30 percent in August. Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 40.03 percent in August.

Close

Related stories

In manufactured products, inflation stood at 11.39 percent in August, against 11.20 percent in July.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mainly takes into account retail inflation, in its monetary policy in August kept interest rates unchanged at record lows. It projected CPI or retail inflation at 5.7 percent during 2021-22, up from its earlier projection of 5.1 percent.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Economy #India
first published: Sep 14, 2021 12:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.