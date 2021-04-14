WhatsApp cannot be used to register for COVID-19 vaccination; govt clarifies

Vaccine

The Centre has clarified the claims that registration for COVID-19 vaccinations can be done through WhatsApp are false and registrations can only be done through the CoWIN portal or Arogya Setu app.



An image claiming that COVID-19 #Vaccination appointment can be booked through #WhatsApp is circulating on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake.

Registration for #COVID19 vaccination can be done only through the COWIN portal and Arogya Setu app. pic.twitter.com/HmqvpraDlo April 12, 2021

An image claiming that registration for COVID-19 vaccinations can be done through Whatsapp has been circulating on social media. The image tells people to send a message on a given number and their Aadhaar card or any other government ID.

Here's how to register for vaccination?

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA) has already uploaded a user guide for the citizen registration and appointment for vaccination.

-Log on to www.cowin.gov.in

-Enter your mobile number

-Get an OTP to create your account

-Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.

-You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.

-Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document

-The page will ask you if you have any comorbidities, which can be answered by simply clicking on 'yes', 'no'.

-If 45+, upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof.

-Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register" button.

-Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details".

-A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button.

-There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment'. Now click on it.

-Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block, and pin code.

-Date and availability will also be displayed.

-Click on the 'book' button.

-On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.