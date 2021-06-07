West Bengal cancels state board exams for Class 10 and 12 due to COVID-19 situation
Earlier, the Centre had announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams in view of the pandemic. Subsequently, a number of state governments also cancelled their respective board examinations.
West Bengal government has cancelled the Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on June 7.
The decision was taken based on the feedback received from an expert panel, which was constituted by the state government to explore the possibility of conducting the board examinations amid the pandemic.
The committee, which spoke to some of the parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders, was scheduled to submit its report to the government on June 7.
Earlier, on May 27, the Bengal government announced that it would conduct the Madhyamik (Class 10) and HS (Class 12) exams in July-August in the respective schools of the children. The decision, however, has now been scrapped.
The Centre had on June 1 announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams considering the safety of students. Subsequently, a number of state governments also cancelled their respective board examinations, despite a comparative dip in their COVID-19 caseload as compared to the onset of second pandemic wave.
In Wet Bengal, the per-day count of cases came down to 7,002 on June 6. The state had, in mid-May, touched a peak of over 20,000 daily infections. The cumulative COVID-19 count in the state has reached 14,26,132, with 13,74,419 patients recovering so far. The state's recovery rate stood at 96.37 percent.