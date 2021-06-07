West Bengal cancels state board exams for Class 10 and 12 due to COVID-19 situation

Representative Image

West Bengal government has cancelled the Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on June 7.

The decision was taken based on the feedback received from an expert panel, which was constituted by the state government to explore the possibility of conducting the board examinations amid the pandemic.

The committee, which spoke to some of the parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders, was scheduled to submit its report to the government on June 7.

Earlier, on May 27, the Bengal government announced that it would conduct the Madhyamik (Class 10) and HS (Class 12) exams in July-August in the respective schools of the children. The decision, however, has now been scrapped.

Also Read | List of states that cancelled Class 12 examination and those yet to take a decision

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Centre had on June 1 announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams considering the safety of students. Subsequently, a number of state governments also cancelled their respective board examinations, despite a comparative dip in their COVID-19 caseload as compared to the onset of second pandemic wave.

In Wet Bengal, the per-day count of cases came down to 7,002 on June 6. The state had, in mid-May, touched a peak of over 20,000 daily infections. The cumulative COVID-19 count in the state has reached 14,26,132, with 13,74,419 patients recovering so far. The state's recovery rate stood at 96.37 percent.