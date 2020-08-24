Videos from IIT Bombay's convocation in virtual reality mode goes viral on Twitter

IIT Bombay's two-hour-long convocation was streamed live on YouTube as over 2,000 students participated in the ceremony from their homes
IIT Bombay on August 23 held its 58th annual convocation ceremony in a virtual reality mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A huge number of students participated in the event from their homes and had their e-avatars collect medals and degrees from the virtual avatars of the chief guest and the institute's director.The two-hour-long event was streamed live on YouTube as over 2,000 students participated in the ceremony from their homes.
Soon videos of one-of-its-kind digital convocation ceremony went viral on social media, with many applauding IIT Bombay for holding a digital convocation.
Admist appreciation, a section of Twitter also criticized the quality of animation used in IIT Bombay’s digital convocation. While others had humourous take on the event.
Prof. Duncan Haldane, co-recipient of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics, and a professor of Physics at Princeton University, was the chief guest during the ceremony. Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone, and a world- renowned investor and philanthropist, was the guest of honour.
