Videos from IIT Bombay's convocation in virtual reality mode goes viral on Twitter

Students' e-avatars collected medals and degrees from the virtual avatars of the chief guest

IIT Bombay on August 23 held its 58th annual convocation ceremony in a virtual reality mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A huge number of students participated in the event from their homes and had their e-avatars collect medals and degrees from the virtual avatars of the chief guest and the institute's director.



IIT Bombay holds its 58th convocation ceremony; Close @iitbombay pic.twitter.com/QGnercGhD2

— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 23, 2020

The two-hour-long event was streamed live on YouTube as over 2,000 students participated in the ceremony from their homes.

Soon videos of one-of-its-kind digital convocation ceremony went viral on social media, with many applauding IIT Bombay for holding a digital convocation.

Check out some of the reactions here:



How cool is this... Kudos to the team that organised this virtual convocation for @iitbombay graduates. Speaks of how much they value their students. https://t.co/jDA4zfNDQN — Kaustubh Tiwari (@kaustubhmani17) August 24, 2020





What an appropriate use of technology https://t.co/g9YtWoDE1B

— KiranB (@KiranBala26) August 23, 2020



Where is the virtual after party at?? — Purnima (@noturfullmoon) August 23, 2020





WTH is this? Complete wastage of resources. It is as good as sending everything through email.

— प्रशांत (@iprashant_sr) August 23, 2020

Admist appreciation, a section of Twitter also criticized the quality of animation used in IIT Bombay’s digital convocation. While others had humourous take on the event.



When PM voiced for Digital India, this is not what he meant — Suhas Manda (@suhasmanda) August 23, 2020

