Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Videos from IIT Bombay's convocation in virtual reality mode goes viral on Twitter

IIT Bombay's two-hour-long convocation was streamed live on YouTube as over 2,000 students participated in the ceremony from their homes

Moneycontrol News
Students' e-avatars collected medals and degrees from the virtual avatars of the chief guest
Students' e-avatars collected medals and degrees from the virtual avatars of the chief guest

IIT Bombay on August 23 held its 58th annual convocation ceremony in a virtual reality mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A huge number of students participated in the event from their homes and had their e-avatars collect medals and degrees from the virtual avatars of the chief guest and the institute's director.

The two-hour-long event was streamed live on YouTube as over 2,000 students participated in the ceremony from their homes.

Soon videos of one-of-its-kind digital convocation ceremony went viral on social media, with many applauding IIT Bombay for holding a digital convocation.

Check out some of the reactions here:





Admist appreciation, a section of Twitter also criticized the quality of animation used in IIT Bombay’s digital convocation. While others had humourous take on the event.


Prof. Duncan Haldane, co-recipient of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics, and a professor of Physics at Princeton University, was the chief guest during the ceremony. Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone, and a world- renowned investor and philanthropist, was the guest of honour.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #IIT Bombay #India

