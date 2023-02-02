English
    Upendra Kushwaha demands truth of 'deal' with RJD be revealed by Nitish Kumar

    The JD(U) leader, who has been sulking ever since the Bihar CM ruled him out as his second deputy, besides RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, made a statement to the effect at a function in Patna.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 11:51 PM IST
    Upendra Kushwaha, who had merged his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party with the JD(U) less than two years ago, accused the RJD of having strayed from the socialist ideal of decentralization of power and "concentrating all authority within a family".

    Disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday demanded that party supremo Nitish Kumar reveal the truth behind rumours of an alleged "deal" struck with the RJD over the chief minister's post, when the two decided to forge an alliance last year.

    "They (RJD) speak as if socialism was all about reversing the power structure, making some OBC groups the new elite. It was not. And it was in revolt against this tendency of theirs that Samata Party came into being which later came to be known as JD(U)," said Kushwaha.