Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 11:51 AM IST

Unlock 5.0: Staggered show timings, sanitisation after every screening among guidelines for reopening of cinema halls

Cinema halls and multiplexes have been asked to have a seating arrangement in a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on October 6 released the standard operating procedure for exhibition of films in cinema halls and multiplexes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The rules are in line with the Centre’s ‘Unlock 5.0’ order allowing states to decided if they want to allow reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes from October 15. However, exhibition of films shall remain prohibited in containment zones.

Besides general safety protocols such as maintaining physical distancing of at least six feet, mandatory usage of face covers/masks and making hand sanitizers available for customers, the SOP document states that occupancy of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall not be more than 50 percent of their total seating capacity.

Close

Seating arrangement inside the auditorium must be in a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained. Seats that are “not to be occupied” shall be marked accordingly during booking.

Staggered show timings shall be followed for multiple screens to avoid crowding, the ministry said. The auditorium will have to be sanitised after every screening.

Ticket booking and payments

The SOP suggests that digital no-contact transactions should be the “most preferred” mode for issuing, verification and payments for tickets, food and beverages.

Contact number would be saved while booking the tickets to facilitate contact tracing.

Food and beverages

The management will have to ensure that show timings are staggered in a way that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously.

Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed. Multiple counters for their sale should be made available wherever possible. Delivery of food and beverage inside the hall shall be prohibited, the ministry said.

Technical requirements

Cinema halls and multiplexes are required to set the temperature of all air conditioning devices in the 24-30°C range. Relative humidity would have to be in the range of 40-70 percent.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 11:48 am

