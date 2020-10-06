Unlock 5.0: Staggered show timings, sanitisation after every screening among guidelines for reopening of cinema halls

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on October 6 released the standard operating procedure for exhibition of films in cinema halls and multiplexes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The rules are in line with the Centre’s ‘Unlock 5.0’ order allowing states to decided if they want to allow reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes from October 15. However, exhibition of films shall remain prohibited in containment zones.

Besides general safety protocols such as maintaining physical distancing of at least six feet, mandatory usage of face covers/masks and making hand sanitizers available for customers, the SOP document states that occupancy of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall not be more than 50 percent of their total seating capacity.

Seating arrangement inside the auditorium must be in a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained. Seats that are “not to be occupied” shall be marked accordingly during booking.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Staggered show timings shall be followed for multiple screens to avoid crowding, the ministry said. The auditorium will have to be sanitised after every screening.

Ticket booking and payments

The SOP suggests that digital no-contact transactions should be the “most preferred” mode for issuing, verification and payments for tickets, food and beverages.

Contact number would be saved while booking the tickets to facilitate contact tracing.

Food and beverages

The management will have to ensure that show timings are staggered in a way that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously.

Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed. Multiple counters for their sale should be made available wherever possible. Delivery of food and beverage inside the hall shall be prohibited, the ministry said.

Technical requirements

Cinema halls and multiplexes are required to set the temperature of all air conditioning devices in the 24-30°C range. Relative humidity would have to be in the range of 40-70 percent.