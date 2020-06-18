TS Inter Result 2020: TSBIE to release Class 11, 12 results today; students can check results on on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020: Telangana intermediate result 2020 will be announcing TS Inter results for 2020 today at their official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The results will also be available on manabadi.co.in.

As many as 10 lakh students appear for the TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year examinations every year in the month of March. This year, two papers could not be conducted by the board in March.

However, the remaining papers were completed on June 3. The evaluation process for the previous papers had reportedly, already been completed.

In 2019, a total of 8,70,974 students appeared in the TS Intermediate exam. Out of this 59.8 percent passed in the first year and 65 percent passed in the second year. According to the media reports, around 9.65 lakh students have appeared in the intermediate exam this year.

To clear the TSBIE exams, the students need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject and aggregate. A total of 58.2 percent students cleared the intermediate exam last year. The results were marred by controversies as several students had claimed their lives too alleging that they failed the exam.

Here are the steps how to check TS Intermediate Result 2020

- Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

- On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

- Key in your credentials and log in

- The result will appear on the display screen

- Download the results and take its print out for future reference.