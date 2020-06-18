TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: TSBIE to release Class 11, 12 results today; students can check results on on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020: The result will be available on its official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020: Telangana intermediate exam results 2020 will be released on June 18. An official of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has confirmed it that the TS Inter result for first and second year students is ready and the details have been submitted to the government. The result will be available on its official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. An update posted on one of the official websites had earlier said the TS Inter results date and time will be released on June 17. According to an official, TS Inter result will be released at 3.00 pm on Thursday. Last year the TS inter result was announced on April 18. The Telangana Intermediate results are delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the steps how to check TS Intermediate Result 2020
- Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)
- Key in your credentials and log in
- The result will appear on the display screen- Download the results and take its print out for future reference.
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: An official from the Board said."Today at 3 PM Minister for Education, P.Sabitha Indra Reddy garu will release the Intermediate Results from TSBIE, Nampally, Hyderabad".
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: Students should download the result mark sheet immediately and take its printout. Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board after the result declaration.
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: After the declaration of the TS inter result, students can also apply for revaluation of their exam result. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board on its official website.
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: Around 9.65 lakh students are awaiting the TS Inter results for first and second year examinations held in March and June.
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: The state government has decided not to conduct Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: TS Inter results have been delayed this year as the state decided to enforce preventive measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: Last year the TS inter result was announced on April 18.
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: The TS inter result will be available on its official websites bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: Telangana intermediate exam result for both first year and second year is expected today at 3 pm.