TS Inter Result 2020 live updates: TSBIE to release Class 11, 12 results today; students can check results on on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Telangana TS Inter Result 2020: Telangana intermediate exam results 2020 will be released on June 18. An official of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has confirmed it that the TS Inter result for first and second year students is ready and the details have been submitted to the government. The result will be available on its official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. An update posted on one of the official websites had earlier said the TS Inter results date and time will be released on June 17. According to an official, TS Inter result will be released at 3.00 pm on Thursday. Last year the TS inter result was announced on April 18. The Telangana Intermediate results are delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the steps how to check TS Intermediate Result 2020

- Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

- On the home page, click on the available result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational)

- Key in your credentials and log in

- The result will appear on the display screen

- Download the results and take its print out for future reference.